Vernon Vipers to battle Powell River Kings in Kal Tire Place

Photo: Vernon Vipers The Vernon Vipers will try to dethrone the Powell River Kings tonight in Kal Tire Place.

The two BC Hockey League teams will face off at 7 p.m.

The Vipers were last in action Jan. 10, dropping at 4-3 decision to the Interior West Division-leading West Kelowna Warriors.

The Vipers (8-19-5-0) are currently in last place of the division while the Kings (5-25-2-1) are in last place of the Coastal West Division.

Tonight's contest is the final game of a four-game road swing for the Kings.

Newly signed forward Oliver Czaja is expected to make his debut tonight with the Snakes.

Czaja, a native of Darien, Connecticut, is in his first season of junior hockey. He spent the first half of the season with the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL after a strong campaign at Brunswick School, where he recorded 42 points in 35 games last year.

For tickets to tonight's game, click here.