Vernon News
Enderby seeking volunteer firefighters
Firefighters wanted
Photo: Facebook
The Enderby & District Fire Department is looking for new members.
A post on the city's Facebook page, Our Enderby, said the volunteer firefighters responded to 211 calls in 2025 ranging from motor vehicle incidents to ambulance assists, structure fires, vehicle fires to wild land and brush fires.
“These men and women commit countless hours to training, maintaining equipment, and showing up for community events over and above those 211 calls. Truly remarkable commitment to serving and protecting their family, friends and neighbours,” the post said.
Enderby Fire is currently recruiting new members to help keep the North Okanagan community safe.
To submit an application, click here.
