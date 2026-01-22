Vernon News

One chapter is at an end for Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill, but her story continues

'Her legacy will never fade'

Photo: Facebook Vernon's Shanda Hil retired from ultra events last year.

A chapter may have come to an end for Vernon's Shanda Hill, but the story has not.

Hill is legend among the international ultra athlete community. She is the only woman to have completed four Deca triathlons in a single year, and seven over her lifetime.

A Deca is the equivalent of 10 iron distances races.

Hill retired from ultra events last year.

“In 2025, Shanda Hill became the first woman in history to lead the overall IUTA points standings. While men and women are officially scored in separate categories and awarded separate titles, no woman has ever accumulated more points than every male athlete in the field until now. In 2025, Shanda did exactly that, finishing the season as the overall IUTA points leader and the number one ranked female in the world. It was a milestone that had never been reached before, and one that mattered deeply to her,” said a post on her Facebook page.

That same year, she completed four Deca triathlons. She finished each race in first place in the women's category.

She is the only woman to complete 40 Iron-distance triathlons in a year.

Across her career, Hill became the only human in IUTA history to complete three continuous Double Deca triathlons. She became the first woman ever to complete a Triple Deca continuous triathlon. She holds the world record for the fastest Deca triathlon by a woman, and across her journey she completed more than 175 Iron distance triathlons.

But these numbers only tell part of the story.

“What defined Shanda was not just how far she went, but how powerfully she showed up,” the post said. “In a relatively short time in Ultra Triathlon, she arrived like a force of nature, reshaping the sport and redefining what was thought possible. She pushed boundaries few had even considered, and in doing so, changed not only the face of Ultra Triathlon, but the lives of the athletes and future athletes who raced beside her and followed her example.

“This chapter did not end because her mind gave up. It ended because a prior lung injury, combined with years of swimming 20 plus hours at a time in heavily chlorinated pools, caused further damage to her lungs. She reached a point where she could no longer breathe deeply enough to safely continue racing. Her heart was still fully in it. Her body asked her to stop.”

The post goes on to say that Hill leaves Ultra Triathlon “having changed it forever."

“She changed what people believed women could do. She changed what endurance looks like. She proved that strength does not need permission to exist," it reads.

“This is not the end of her story. It is the closing of a chapter written with courage, sacrifice, and love. And while the start lines will miss her deeply, her legacy will never fade.”

Throughout her illustrious career, Hill has been very appreciative of the support from her home town as she pushed herself to the absolute limit.