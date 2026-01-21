Vernon News

Vintage chair lift benches installed at Silver Star Road and Phoenix Drive roundabout

Ski art at the roundabout

Photo: Francois Arseneault The City of Vernon has installed ski chairs at a new roundabout.

The vintage chair lift benches, from SilverStar Mountain Resort, sits in the middle of the Silver Star Road and Phoenix Drive roundabout.

“What a delightful new local landmark,” Francois Arseneault posted on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page.

The majority of comments on the Facebook post were positive.

When the idea was discussed at city council late last year, a report said the goal of the art installation is to celebrate the city's ski mountain culture.

According to a report to city council in September 2025, the chairs were planned to be installed by November of that year, but was delayed due to longer-than-anticipated pole fabrication timelines.