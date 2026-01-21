Vernon News

Vernon business making the most of planned downtown power outage

Fun with power outage

Photo: BC Hydro

A section of downtown Vernon has gone dark.

A planned BC Hydro power outage will take place for 16 customers around 30th Avenue today.

The BC Hydro website said the outage is needed because of “planned work being done on our equipment.”

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Vernon Teach and Learn is making the most of the situation and even having a little bit of fun with it.

“Despite the chaos, we are planning to be open and do our best to make it fun and functional,” said a post on their Facebook page.

Customers will be given flashlights and shopping baskets to make their way through the store.

“It's going to be an adventure and a half...and honestly, the perfect chance to show off our amazing glow-in-the-dark section,” the post said.

“Come laugh with us, shop with us, and experience the store in a whole new light – literally.”