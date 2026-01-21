Vernon News

Vital surgical equipment is on the way to Vernon's Jubilee Hospital, after successful Light a Bulb community campaign

VJH campaign flourishes

Photo: Contributed This year’s Light A Bulb brought vital surgical equipment to VJH, like the Thulium laser, which is used for 6-8 operations every week.

Helped by an "extraordinary" wave of generosity across the North Okanagan, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation's 39th annual Light a Bulb campaign was a smashing success.

More than $1 million was raised, helped in part to online gifts, phone, mail and in-person donations. The funds will go towards the replacing of three critical pieces of surgical equipment at VJH:

A Thulium laser used to break up stones in the body, including kidney stones.

throat, larynx and nose. An ENT microscope used for complex procedures involving the delicate structures of the ear, nose and throat.

In 2025, the VJH surgical teams performed more than 2,600 operations using these tools.

“We use this specialized equipment to perform advanced ear surgeries for the whole region, from Prince George to Penticton and from Lillooet to Cranbrook,” said Dr. Jacek Szudek, head of surgery at VJH.

“We use the ENT microscope and the CO2 laser to put the prosthetic joint into the ear. Just like the Thulium laser used for urology procedures, these tools enhance precision, accuracy and patient safety. And without them, people would need to travel to Vancouver for these surgeries.”

The highlight of the fundraising campaign was Giving Tuesday, where $600,000 was donated.

Long-time supporter Anita Finlay created momentum with a $200,000 matching gift, and an additional surprise donation tripled the impact of the first $30,000 raised.

“We are deeply grateful for every gift to Light A Bulb this year,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation.

“The impact is profound. We focus on the highest priorities for our medical teams, who think of patients first in their selections. Our community responds each and every year. We’re beyond grateful!”