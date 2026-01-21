Vernon News

Vernon's Elena Gaskell named to Milan Cortina Olympic Games team

Olympic-bound skier

Photo: Instagram Photo Vernon's Elena Gaskell is an Olympian

Vernon's Elena Gaskell will be showcasing her aerial pursuits at the highest level in February.

The 24-year-old was officially named to Team Canada for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

The Vernon Freestyle Ski Club alumnus, who competed in her youth at SilverStar Resort, will be looking to impress on the biggest stage after an injury derailed her 2022 Olympic hopes.

Gaskell was named to the Olympic Team four years ago, but on the last day of training she suffered a knee injury on a landing, tearing her ACL and meniscus.

Returning to skiing a year later, Gaskell joined the national team for a summer training camp, but she suffered another devastating injury in January 2024.

In a training run in Switzerland, Gaskell took a hard fall which led to another torn ACL and a broken tibia.

"It’s hard to put into words how defeated I feel right now," Gaskell said at the time. "Just when I was starting to feel good on my skis again after my previous ACL surgery, I have to go through it all over again."

Last year in October, Gaskell was finally able to compete again, breaking into the top ten at the Big Air World Cup in November. A World Cup podium followed at a slopestyle competition in Aspen in early January.

"The last few years have been tough to say the least, with navigating multiple injuries and rebuilding my self-confidence," Gaskell said in a social media post. "To be standing back on the podium, I honestly don’t have the words to describe how I feel."

Joining Gaskell on the slopestyle and big air ski team is Olivia Asselin, Dylan Deschamps, Evan McEachran, Megan Oldham and Naomi Urness.

The freestyle skiing events will take place in Livingo, Italy, running the duration of the Games, from Feb. 7 to 15.