SilverStar Resort captures spectacular Northern Lights dancing

Northern Lights in area

Bowen Assman - Jan 20, 2026 / 1:52 pm | Story: 595284

The SilverStar Mountain Resort Facebook page caught photos and videos of the Northern Lights, which appeared in the early hours on Tuesday.

The images were from the Resort's 360 degree camera.

"Not a bad office view for our grooming team," said the Facebook post.

You can view the archives of the camera here.

