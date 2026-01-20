Vernon News
SilverStar Resort captures spectacular Northern Lights dancing
Northern Lights in area
Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort
The gorgeous colours of the Northern Lights
The gorgeous colours of the Northern Lights
The gorgeous colours of the Northern Lights
The SilverStar Mountain Resort Facebook page caught photos and videos of the Northern Lights, which appeared in the early hours on Tuesday.
The images were from the Resort's 360 degree camera.
"Not a bad office view for our grooming team," said the Facebook post.
You can view the archives of the camera here.
