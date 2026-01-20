Vernon News

Legion seeking veterans crosswalk in Armstrong

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion installed a new crosswalk. Armstrong is looking for something similar.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion, members are looking to commemorate the anniversary in a special way in Armstrong.

In a presentation to Armstrong council on Monday, Jan. 12, Shawn Coady, a member of the Royal Canadian Legion's Armstrong branch, asked council for the honourary naming of Pleasant Valley Boulevard to Veterans' Way, and the creation of a veterans crosswalk.

According to Coady, the goal is to honour the past and celebrate the 100th year of the group with several events in 2026.

"We are hoping to give the westbound lane of Pleasant Valley Boulevard, between Mill Street and Okanagan Street, the honorary name of Veterans' Way," said Coady, who added that although it is only honorary, it will help commemorate all the Armstrong/Spallumcheen soldiers, sailors and airmen who have died for our country.

The Legion is also looking to have a veterans crosswalk between the Legion parking lot and train station on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, as a fitting tribute.

The crosswalk would look in a similar vein to ones installed in Kelowna, and Osoyoos. There are currently 10 across B.C.

"These crosswalks have shown an increase in foot traffic, affecting local businesses according to my research" said Coady.

Armstrong council accepted the presentation, and will get back to the Legion at a later date. The goal for Coady is to have the crosswalk installed before Remembrance Day 2026.