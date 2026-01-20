Vernon News

Vernon community group launching live awareness fundraiser for homelessness

Photo: Facebook Photo Tracey and Jimmy Miller run Packman Opens Hearts and is launching a fundraiser on what life on the street is like.

Life on the street is hard, and one Vernon based community group is launching an awareness campaign to help alleviate pressures on those without a home.

Packman Opens Hearts is a community group that works to bring awareness, compassion and real support to those facing homelessness and hardship in the community. The group is hosting a live awareness fundraiser called: Reality Check- Life without a home.

"This isn't about sympathy, it's about awareness, understanding and action," said Tracey Miller, one of the founders of Packman Opens Hearts. "Our goal is simple, to raise awareness, raise critical funds and help feeds clothe and support those in need."

Miller and her husband, Jimmy, will be staying on the streets to better understand the realities many people face every day. The duo (and whoever else wants to join them) will be documenting their experience every morning and evening, sharing "honest updates about our experiences, struggles, emotions, and the realities we encounter along the way."

The fundraiser will begin on May 1, and donations are accepted at [email protected]. The group is also looking for volunteers to help with check-ins and safety during the event. If interested, contact Miller at 250-307-2221.