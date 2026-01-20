Vernon News

Vernon's Counterpoint Choir hosting winter concert

Choir hosts concert

Photo: Contributed The Counterpoint Choir will be hosting their winter concert at Knox Presbyterian Church.

The musical talents of the Counterpoint Choir will be on display, as the group is hosting a winter concert series, Jan. 30 and 31 in Vernon.

Musical classics like Les Miserables, The Wiz, along with pop tunes like O Siem and Our House will be sung by the group. The concert is directed by Terry Pitt-Brooke and accompanied by pianist Teresa McKnight. In addition, musical talent extraordinaire Ann Dorval will be playing her recorder as well as percussion instruments with Sheila Odney and Jane Hofer to accompany the choir.

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. Both will be at Knox Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at at Shear Dimensions Hair Design (3412 Coldstream Ave) or at the door. Children and student tickets are free.