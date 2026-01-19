Vernon News

Vernon population grows at lowest rate since 2010-11

Population growth dwindles

Photo: DVA Downtown Vernon.

Vernon’s rate of population growth is slowing, and it also the oldest it has ever been.

According to data from Statistics Canada, the 2025 population estimate of Greater Vernon (which includes Coldstream and other surrounding areas) sits at 73,500, which is a 357 person increase from 2024.

The 0.48 per cent hike is the lowest increase since 2010-11, which was 0.1 per cent.

The average age of Greater Vernon residents are 47.1, the oldest since Stats Canada began tracking in 2001. For reference, the 2001 age was 40.9.

Vernon’s senior population experienced the biggest growth, increasing 2.4 per cent from 20,517 to 21,013 in 2024. Seniors make up 28.5 per cent of Vernon’s population.

The youth population (0-14 years old) decreased from 9,550 people to 9,443.

The slowdown on growth mirrors other Okanagan cities, as Kamloops saw a shrinking of 0.2 per cent, while Kelowna is no longer considered the fast-growing city in Canada.

Provincially, B.C. grew 0.5 per cent, while nationally, Canada’s grew 0.9 per cent.