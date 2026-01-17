Vernon News

Enderby pizza shop victim of crime as front doors smashed

Pizza shop smash and grab

Photo: Facebook Friday morning, Mel’s Mainstreet Pizza on Cliff Avenue in Enderby posted on Facebook that someone had smashed the front doors of the business and stole their cash register.

Even smaller Okanagan communities are not immune from thieves smashing their way in.

“Sad news this morning we won’t be open for lunch, I will open as soon as I can get everyone cleaned up and ready,” said the original post. “Thanks for the understanding and let’s make this community safe.”

Thanks to a local glass shop, they were back in business a few hours later that same day.

“Shout out to Nelson’s glass in Armstrong for coming to the rescue this morning for us. Stay safe out there Enderby. We are open and ready to go,” an updated social post said.

The post generated dozens of comments of support.

Mel’s Mainstreet Pizza said they will be going through surveillance video footage of the crime.