Non-profit company launches initiative for discounted rides for students

Photo: Uride URide has already signed on to assist Get2Thr! in their effort to provide discounted rides to students.

In an effort to make sure children in Vernon are getting to where they need to be around the city, a non-profit company has been launched to offer low-cost rides for youth.

The company is called Get2Thr!, and is currently in its pilot phase.

Dione Chambers, who is one of the three creators of the company, said the idea sprung from meetings with members at Rotary groups, who identified gaps in affordable transit options for youth.

"Kids are missing out, or parents have to leave work early, so that was kind of the issue that they identified," said Chambers.

Get2Thr! will act as the intermediary between the parents and ride share companies to facilitate the transport. The company has already signed on with Uride.

"While parents could book directly with a ride share, this is a discounted program that will offer opportunities to families who can't afford rides," Chambers said.

So far, the pilot is up and running at Fulton Secondary for students in grades seven and eight.

"This is our introduction to make sure everything is working, and that the parents and students are comfortable, but the feedback has been great so far," said Chambers, adding employers have been receptive to the program, as it will assist their employees on getting their kids to programming.

Ride share drivers are scanned through a "well vetted process" according to Chambers, and the Get2Thr! app has been well developed.

More information can be found at their website Get2Thr.org.