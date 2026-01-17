Vernon News

Vernon historian puts together collection of film clips from 1955 of BC and Alberta

BC, Alberta '50s road trip

Today's drive down Memory Lane is a rambling road trip through several parts of B.C. and Alberta.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has pieced together a collection of road trip film clips from the 1950s and converted them to a digital format.

The wandering footage goes from Dawson Creek, to Kootenay Lake, Osoyoos, Golden, Lake Louise and more in 1955.

"All cobbled together on a reel with unrelated footage, the photographer back in the day appears to have salvaged together footage, all short bits, but interesting just the same," said Arseneault.

"Most certainly an ambitious traveller criss-crossing the province and capturing footage of places that have changed a bit in the 65 years since it was taken. Several little mysteries."

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].