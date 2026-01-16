Vernon News

Christmas fundraiser collects more then $50K for Vernon non-profit

Fundraiser shines bright

Photo: NONA The fifth annual NONA Lights for Kids with the John Christmas Light Tour, raised more than $50,000 for the Vernon child development centre.

The popular event, held in Vernon, Coldstream and Armstrong, brought together families and community members in a festive celebration of the season.

The Christmas Light tour, which showcased stunning holiday light displays, attracted a record number of visitors, said NONA in a press release. The barbecue held on Dec. 5 at NONA in downtown Vernon, drew record crowds, further emphasizing the community’s enthusiasm and support for NONA.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the John Christmas Light Tour. The displays were incredible and the community support was amazing. We’re already looking forward to next year,” said John Christmas.

Local businesses stepped up to contribute, with Shop Local initiatives generating $5,500 from participating establishments including Match Eatery & Public House, which was the title sponsor of the event, as well as Chicken Little, The Starting Block, Ratio Coffee & Patry, Cotton’s Chocolates, Kaleco, Lincoln Lanes and Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden.

“We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming turnout and generosity of our community,” said Alicia Ponich, NONA executive director. “This event not only highlights the spirit of giving but also demonstrates the importance of supporting our local businesses. Together, we are making a significant difference in the lives of children with developmental differences in our area and all funds raised this year will go towards mental health and wellness resources.”

For more information about the event or to learn how you can get involved in the 6th annual NONA Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour, contact Gina Watson at [email protected] or click here.