Jimi will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 25

She opened for Tom Cochrane when he played in Vernon last year, now Jimi is headlining her own show.

Jimi, a nickname given to her when she was six years old, will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 25 as part of the 2025-26 Spotlight Season’s cabaret-style OnStage Concerts.

Jimi will perform with her own trio as part of her Digging Up Our Roots tour.

“Jimi is quickly establishing herself as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary music,” said a press release from the VDPAC. “Blending the raw fire of blues guitar with the polish and punch of modern pop, she channels the soul and grit of her influences into a sound that feels both timeless and forward-leaning.”

With more than 600,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, Jimi has cultivated a dedicated audience.

“Fans come for the guitar riffs and stay for the songs—music that connects across generations with its emotional depth and infectious hooks.”

Jimi has already proven her ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of music’s greats sharing the stage with The Black Crowes, Def Leppard, blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and toured Western Canada with rising country star and CCMA award-winningCameron Whitcomb.

Her many viral performances also caught the attention of Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams, leading to a co-writing collaboration to be featured in her upcoming releases, and continuing mentorship.

Following the Cochrane concert, Jimi played the Kick-Off Concert for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival; opened for The Black Crowes; performed at the CCMA’s last fall and is featured at the sold-out Winter Blues Festival at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, BC.

“Jimi is a prime example of why we try to pair emerging artists with iconic headliners in our Signature Concerts Series, whenever possible” says VDPAC executive director, Jim Harding, “It’s for the exposure, to help establish broader name recognition, more followers, and to provide valuable performance opportunities with larger and sold-out audiences. Jimi's opening set for Tom Cochrane and the audience’s response warranted her own concert. She’s a star in the making.”

Originally from the Okanagan, now Vancouver-based, Jimi is poised at the intersectio

Tickets are $40 each and are available at the VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office, by phone at 250-549-SHOW (7469) an online.