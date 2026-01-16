Vernon News

Former Vernon city councillor passed away Jan. 9

Tribute to Barry Beardsell

Photo: Castanet Photo Barry Beardsell, seen here in a 2016 interview with Castanet, was as longtime watchdog of the City of Vernon.

He was the unofficial financial watchdog during his four terms as a Vernon city councillor.

And Barry Beardsell continued keeping an eye on how the city spent taxpayer's money long after his retirement from politics.

Beardsell passed away Jan. 9 in Vernon at the age of 85.

He served on Vernon city council from 1997 to 2008 and last year he took council to task over spending millions of dollars to pay for Okanagan Springs Brewery’s dedicated line to a waste reclamation plant.

Beardsell served with former mayors Wayne McGrath, Sean Harvey and Wayne Lippert.

Current Mayor Victor Cumming issued a statement on Beardsell's passing.

“On behalf of Vernon City Council and our community, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former City Councillor Barry Beardsell,” Cumming said.

“Mr. Beardsell served our community with conviction and an unwavering commitment to responsible financial stewardship. A retired chartered accountant, he was widely recognized as a diligent fiscal watchdog both during his tenure on council and later as a dedicated citizen, consistently championing prudent management of public funds and transparent decision making.”

Cumming said Berdsell's dedication to “ensuring accountability in municipal operations was well known, and his contributions left a meaningful impact on City Hall and on the broader Vernon community."

“We are grateful for his years of service and the principled leadership he brought to civic life.”