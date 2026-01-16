Vernon News

Vernon man convicted for assault, choking his ex-girlfriend

Photo: Castanet Vernon courthouse

A Vernon man has been convicted of assault by choking, bodily harm and mischief in 2023 case of intimate partner violence.

Nathan Yablonski, 20, was charged with assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and mischief for damaging a wall. He initially pled guilty to the mischief charge, but went to trial in 2025 for the other three charges.

In an oral judgement Jan. 2 recently published by the courts, Justice George Leven convicted the man of three of the charges, but acquitted him of uttering threats.

According to the judgement, a violent incident broke out between Yablonski and his former partner at her Vernon apartment on Nov. 29, 2023.

The victim testified that a dispute broke out after Yablonski viewed something on her phone from a male friend that he didn't like. He then attacked her, eventually putting both hands around her neck.

The victim "saw stars, thought she would pass out and feared for her life," said the decision. She eventually escaped by biting him and running out the back door of her home onto the deck, where she yelled for neighbours to call the police.

After police attended, the victim was taken to hospital, as she suffered a swollen and bruised neck, and various scrapes and bruises on the body.

Numerous witnesses cited that the victim was "distraught, shaking, and breathing heavy," after the attack, with a doctor testifying that she broke her hyoid bone, which is located in front of the neck, and below the jaw.

In making his judgement, Justice Leven gave "considerable weight" to the testimony of the doctor, and cited that the byoid bone is a rare injury, and the likely method is strangulation.

"[The victim's] evidence that Yablonski strangled her with his hands to the point of almost blacking out and fearing for her life makes sense considering all the evidence including the bruising and inflammation to her neck and the broken hyoid bone," said Justice Leven.

Yablonski was found not guilty of uttering threats, citing that the victim's evidence was not without some issues.

"Her frequent responses of 'I don’t remember' and 'I don’t know' during cross examination require the court to treat her evidence, especially where it is uncorroborated, with caution," said Justice Leven, nothing that the victim's testimony related to the assault was backed up by photographs and medical evidence.

Leven found it likely he did utter the threats but he cannot be certain he did.

Yablonski's next court appearance will be Wednesday, Jan. 21, to fix a date for sentencing.

Resources for victims of intimate partner violence

Victims of intimate partner violence can contact Victim Link BC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email to [email protected].

Victim Link BC provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence, including victims of human trafficking exploited for labour or sexual services. You can also contact your local police.