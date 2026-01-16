Vernon News

Vernon files lawsuit against three companies, claiming negligent work

City sues home builders

Photo: Google Maps Photo Blackcomb Way in Vernon

A housing development in Vernon's Silver Star Foothills is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the City of Vernon, in an effort to shield itself from liability in a major home-defect lawsuit.

According to a recently filed civil claim in the Supreme Court of Canada, the city is suing a homebuilding company (Canadian Builders Inc.), Engineering company (Horizon Geotechnical) and an excavating company (460045 B.C. L.T.D) regarding three homes on Blackcomb Way in Vernon.

The lawsuit is connected to a separate case, where the city is listed as a defendant against Aviva Insurance, who is suing multiple parties on behalf of homeowners, due to serious defects.

The city has alleged that they did not cause the home defects, and the homeowners loss is because of the trio of homebuilding companies.

According to the suit, structural and geotechnical failures were found, along with alleged negligence in excavation, engineering and construction. The issues were serious enough that Aviva paid out, and is now suing.

The city argues that the three defendants have a duty of care to the homeowners, knew their work would cause damage if done improperly, failed in their professional and construction duties, while also causing or contributing to the damage through faulty construction, poor engineering, and improper excavation.

The defendants have 35 days to respond to the lawsuit.

All three defendants have worked previously with the city. In 2023, Vernon paid the 460045 B.C. L.T.D company $158,598. Horizon Geotechnical has been involved in prior development variance permit applications, but the company has since closed. Canadian Builders Inc. is based in Vernon.