6-time World Salsa Champion Paulina Posadas coming to Vernon Winter Carnival
The Vernon Winter Carnival is inviting everyone to dance with six-time World Salsa Champion Paulina Posadas.
Posadas, from Montreal and Vernon Salsa, will be part of a one-day celebration of Latin dance shows, workshops and social dancing Feb. 14.
The day kicks off with a series of Salsa and Latin dance workshops from noon to 4 p.m. taught by Vernon Salsa instructor Susana Campos, along with guest Okanagan instructors and special guest instructor Posadas.
The workshops are for all levels — from curious beginners to passionate dancers.
The first workshop at noon is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
In the evening, take in the showcase from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring Vernon Salsa’s student and instructor performances, plus a dance by Posadas, who will perform her world-class routine live.
After the shows, the Salsa Social Dance Party will go from 9 p.m. to midnight and will feature a night of music, movement and connection.
For tickets and more information, click here.
