Vernon prolific offender back in court facing second-degree murder charge

Photo: Vernon RCMP FILE- Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy

A Vernon man who has been charged with second-degree murder will be back in court in February.

The B.C Prosecution Service has confirmed that Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy's next court date will be Thursday, Feb. 5, to allow for further time for him to consult with legal counsel.

On Dec. 1, 2025, Babiy was charged for the second-degree murder in the death of Miguel Suzor.

Suzor, 30 at the time, was killed in 2023, and his body was found by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on July, 2, 2023 on a forest service road in Vernon.

After a "lengthy and thorough investigation," stretching over two years, Babiy was arrested by the BC RCMP Major Crime Unity and charged by the BC Prosecution Service. He has remained in custody since, as he is also serving time for another sentence.

Babiy, 33, has a long and violent criminal history that stretches back to 2012, according to court records. In August 2025, he was sentenced to 505 days in jail on charges of assault on his sister, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and flight from police.

In his sentencing trial, Judge David Patterson read victim impact statements from Babiy's mother and sister, who said they were afraid of him.

“What really renders the heart and is a great tragedy in this case is that it is his mother and his sister that feel that way about him, two of the people who probably know him best on the planet Earth,” said Patterson.

Court heard Babiy had an unstable upbringing, history of substance abuse, and long criminal record, and the incidents were influenced by the death of his partner and mother of his child.