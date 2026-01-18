Vernon News

Canoe Bay Pump Station near Vernon's Kin Beach scheduled for June completion

Water project progressing

Photo: RDNO Area where construction is taking place for the pump house.

Work on the pump station near Kin Beach in Vernon is progressing.

In an earlier press release, the Regional District of North Okanagan said the Canoe Bay Pump Station is an initiative that is supporting sustainable agriculture in the Greater Vernon Service Area.

The pump house will provide water to agricultural endeavours on the Bella Vista area.

Construction involves the installation of a water transmission main from Okanagan Lake to Okanagan Hill Boulevard. The water will then feed into a closed concrete reservoir.

The plan is to have the project complete by June.

Jonathan McLuskie, RDNO quality assurance inspector for utilities, said in an email, “The latest schedule from the contractor indicates that the project is still on track for early summer, but with any technical construction work, there is always a chance for unforeseen delays.”

The pump station project will consist of a 900-mm diameter intake pipe extending 800 metres into the lake, with the intake screen at a minimum depth of 4.8 metres below the surface (based on historic water levels); a raw water pumping station, sized for current demand with room to add additional pumps over time; approximately 1,000 metres of 500- 600 mm diameter water main pipe (transmission main) and a 300 m balancing tank (closed concrete reservoir) on Okanagan Hills Boulevard.

The cultural heritage monitor is being done in partnership with the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). Their on-site duties include identifying culturally and ecologically significant places, ensuring compliance with applicable laws, and advocating for the rights and responsibilities of the OKIB.

According to the RDNO, the benefits of the project are:

Allow Greater Vernon Water to access existing water licenses on Okanagan Lake and provide more untreated water for agricultural uses.

Support more agriculture on the west side of Vernon.

A City of Vernon public park with a parking area adjacent to the pump station.

2.5 km extension of the Grey Canal public trial from Okanagan Hills Boulevard through the Frind Winery Ltd. property providing stunning view of Okanagan Lake.

