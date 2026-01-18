Vernon News

Volunteer timers are needed for Vernon Masters Winter Splash

Timer needed for meet

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Masters Winter Splash is back, and volunteer timers are needed to help out.

The Vernon Masters Winter Splash is back, and volunteer timers are needed to help out.

The event runs Feb. 14 and 15 at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

“This is the one weekend of the year when Masters swimmers from 18 to well over 100 years old step onto the blocks to race, reconnect, and celebrate the sport they love,” said Robynne Ouchi, meet manager in a press release. “And none of it happens without one vital group of people standing poolside: timing officials.”

Ouchie said Masters swimming is about community, fun and lifelong movement.

“Athletes come together to test themselves, cheer each other on and enjoy the unique buzz that only a swim meet can bring,” she said. “Timing officials are right at the heart of that energy, witnessing every close finish, every triumphant touch, and every quiet personal victory.”

But without timers, there is no meet, no races and no results.

“Timing is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to get involved, and you don’t need prior experience. Training is provided, support is constant, and you’ll have the best seat in the house,” she said.

“By volunteering as a timing official, you’re supporting people in our community who choose sport as a way to stay active, stay social, and stay joyful. You’re helping create a welcoming, vibrant event that happens only once a year, and leaves a lasting impact.”

Interested parties can leave their name and contact information with reception at the Vernon Aquatic Center by calling 250-545-6035, or by email at [email protected].