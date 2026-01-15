282782
Witness reports dumpster behind Vernon Square London Drugs on fire

Dumpster fire in Vernon

Darren Handschuh - Jan 15, 2026 / 1:31 pm | Story: 594407

Vernon fire crews were called to a dumpster fire Thursday afternoon.

A witness tells Castanet the dumpster behind the London Drugs store in Vernon Square was on fire just after 1 p.m.

The witness said flames were “three feet high” coming out of the metal bin.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon Fire Rescue Services for more information.

