Vernon chiropractor given nine months house arrest for sexual assault on patient

House arrest for sex assault

A Vernon chiropractor convicted of sexual assault will not see the inside of a jail cell.

Murray Kievit was convicted July 9, 2025, on one count of sexual assault on a patient.

He was found not guilty on a second charge.

On Jan. 14, Kievit was sentenced to nine months of house arrest for the crime.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Kievit must also abide by strict curfew conditions and will be on probation for three years.

The court also imposed a DNA order.

The case centred around two chiropractic appointments involving the same woman two days apart in December 2021.

During her testimony, the sole complainant in the case said Kievit touched her breasts and vaginal area under the guise of chiropractic care.

The complainant, who cannot be named under a routine publication ban protecting her identity, said she did not consent to the touching. When pushed on the issue during cross examination, Kievit said “she didn’t say no.”

He said he believes his contact with the complainant was clinical in nature, not sexual.

“The actions of Mr. Kievit compromised the sexual integrity of the complainant," provincial court Judge David Ruse said at the time, noting the touching was of a sexual nature.

Archway Society in Vernon offers information, support and/or resources regarding sexual assault, they can be reached at www.archwaysociety.ca or 250-558-3850. Those in crisis who need immediate support can call the 24-7 number at 250-542-1122.