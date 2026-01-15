Vernon News

Vernon care home latest to have outbreak declared by Interior Health

Outbreak at Gateby

Photo: Pixabay The Gateby senior care facility has been added to the list of outbreaks by Interior Health. A respiratory infection outbreak was declared Jan. 14 for unit 3 West of the Vernon facility.

It is the latest in a string of outbreaks as flu season reaches its peak in the region.

On Jan. 13, a RSV respiratory outbreak was declared in the Reid's Corner unit of Kelowna's Sun Pointe Village.

On Jan. 12 a human metapneumovirus respiratory infection outbreak was declared at the Desert Sage 1 unit of Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos, and on Jan. 10 a respirator infection was declared for the entirety of Pine Grove in Kamloops.

On Jan. 9, an outbreak was declared for the the entirety of Westview Place in Penticton due to a human metapneumovirus respiratory infection.

On Jan. 7, a respiratory infection outbreak was declared for all of Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 5, respiratory infections were declared at second floor of the Orchard Building of Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops; all of the Hamlets in Vernon and a gastrointestinal outbreak was declared at the Quartz West and East Units of Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops.

All of Bastion Place in Salmon Arm remains under a respiratory outbreak declared Dec. 31.

The Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops has been under a gastrointestinal outbreak for the entire facility since Dec. 16.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.