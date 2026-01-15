Vernon News

Lumby students showcase passion projects at annual Capstone presentation day

A bloody analysis

It's an unorthodox project, but for Charles Bloom Secondary student Sklyan DeSantis, blood splatter analysis is a passion of his.

"Once you get to learn it, it's really an art," said DeSantis, who was presenting his Capstone project to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

According to Charles Bloom Secondary principal Josh Gutknecht, every year, students across School District 22 complete their career life connections class, which is bookended with the project.

"It's kind of like a passion project, and the students have been preparing for it the whole semester," said Gutknecht. "Lots of topics range from arts, designs, trades and technology. And they showcase their learning much like a science fair."

For DeSantis, the Grade 12 student is aiming to get a job with the military when he graduates and his project was a summation of over 18 months of work, which included realistic blood stains and a mock crime scene area.

"Blood splatter can look messy and meaningless, but there is so much behind it," said DeSantis, who also had assistance from an RCMP officer in Lumby while creating the project. "Once you understand it, you can see how the death or injury occurred, and even a rough estimation of why."

Gutknecht added that it was "pretty amazing" to see the talent that was on display.

"It's also a chance for the community to come out, be exposed to the learning that the students showcase," Gutknecht said. "Seeing the students showcase their passions in a different light outside the classroom has been really rewarding."