Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Development Centre named national training centre

Sovereign hits the mark

Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Development Centre has been named a Biathlon Canada National Training Centre.

Troy Hudson, Sovereign Lake general manager, said “this is the single most important news in recent history” of the popular cross country skiing area.

“Having a National Training Centre in the Okanagan is huge, and essential space for athletes to excel and develop into national and international champions. It deserves more attention and more priority,” Hudson said in a social media post.

After COVID, work began to create a space for post-secondary athletes to come together at the “best snow in Western Canada.”

“With Okanagan College and UBCO close by, it created a unique opportunity to develop a training centre for kids without the coaching resources in smaller clubs across the province and beyond. There was a significant investment from a community member to build a competitive range facility and from that day forward, it was game on,” Hudson said.

“Move forward a few years and under the leadership of (biathlon coach Eric Schryer) and support of management, he has developed an inclusive, winning team of athletes from across the country. This program really is just getting started. There is so much opportunity.”

Hudson said he is “incredibly proud of what they have achieved to date and what potential there is in the future. Who knew that biathlon would become such an integral part of the clubs identity.”