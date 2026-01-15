Vernon News

Annual Robbie Burns Night festivities come to the Vernon Schubert Centre

Gone but not forgotten

Photo: Wikipedia The annual Robbie Burns Night festivities will be held at the Vernon Schubert Centre Jan. 24.

Once again the greatest poet to ever come out of Scotland will be honoured, 230 years after his death.

A prolific poet credited with hundreds of pieces, Robert 'Rabbie' Burns is best known for Auld Lang Syne, which has been sung by millions of people when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

Born Jan. 25 1759, Burns has been celebrated the world over and on Jan. 24 he will be honoured during the annual Robbie Burns Night festivities at the Vernon Schubert Centre.

Pipe Major Don MacLeod said the evening will feature a variety of activities.

There will be a performance by the Aviemore Highland Dancers, the singing of a traditional Scottish song, Scottish country dancing which everyone can take part in as well as a performance by the Kalamalka Pipe Band.

“In the middle of all of that we are going to have a fabulous dinner put on by the Schubert Centre,” MacLeod said.

And of course, Robbie Burns Night would not be complete without the haggis.

Haggis, the national dish of Scotland, is a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep (or other animals), minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with spices. The mixture is packed into a sheep's stomach and boiled.

MacLeod will be receiving the haggis and will give a toast to the piper.

“Then I will give the address to the haggis,” MacLeod said.

MacLeod said the evening will take about four hours.

Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased in advance at the Schubert Centre, 3505 30th Ave., or by calling MacLeod at 250-260-1001.