No updates on Coldstream senior who went missing in 2024

Senior search a mystery

Photo: RCMP Robert Baines

There have been no updates in the investigation into missing Coldstream senior Robert Baines.

Baines was reported missing on Jan. 3, 2024. The 83-year-old at the time, was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way.

Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, told Castanet on Wednesday that "unfortunately, we don't have any updates" regarding the search for Baines.

In April, 2025, drones were spotted by a Castanet reader in Kal Park as they were searching for the senior.

Despite multiple search and rescue groups, sonar scans, and neighbourhood searches, no new information on the search has been found.

In June, 2025, Mitch LaRue, boat captain with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, said that his crew was continuing to search for Baines, along with Vernon Search and Rescue.

At the time Baines went missing, he was believed to be wearing a green Tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans and brown hiking shoes.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-0545-7171.