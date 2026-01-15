Vernon News

Enderby's new water reservoir is officially complete and in service

New water reservoir

Photo: Contributed Enderby's new lower reservoir

The City of Enderby has a new water reservoir in service.

Called the lower reservoir, it is one of two that supports the city's drinking water and fire protection system. It also provides service to a number of Splatsin and Electoral Area F customers.

The former reservoir was replaced after a routine inspection identified a significant structural failure related to age and condition. The new one is a modern, two-cell facility that meets current health, safety and engineering standards for drinking water infrastructure.

"This project is a major investment in the health and safety of our community," said Mayor Huck Galbraith, who added that the new reservoir has been sized to accommodate future community growth. "Completing the new lower reservoir gives us confidence that our drinking water system is reliable, resilient and ready to support both existing residents and future growth."

Grant funding from the provincial Growing Communities Fund and Enderby's asset management reserve funded the project.

With the new reservoir in place, the stage 2 water restrictions have been lifted, effective immediately.