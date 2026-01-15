Vernon News

District of Coldstream lowering speed limit on Middleton Road to 40 km/h

Photo: driving-tests.org Drivers are going to have to ease off the gas pedal now that Coldstream council has decided to lower the speed limit on Middleton Way to 40 km/h.

The change will bring Middleton Way in line with the posted speed on Mount Ida Drive.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council received a report summarizing traffic data collected in 2025 on several district roads, including Kidston Road, south of Coldstream Creek Road, Kalavista Road, and Middleton Way at Mount Moberly Place.

“Based on the findings, residents can expect to see the updated speed limit signage installed in the coming weeks,” said a press release from Coldstream.

Council also requested additional information from administration regarding the potential installation of a raised crosswalk on Kidston Road to connect to the Kidston multi-use corridor, adjacent to the entrance of 12301 Kidston Rd., which will be considered at a future Council meeting.

“Traffic data was not collected on Aberdeen Road due to ongoing sewer construction, which would have affected the accuracy of the results,” the release said. “Administration will bring forward a report on Aberdeen Road traffic once the sewer project is complete and data can be gathered.”

To review the report, click here.