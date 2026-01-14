Vernon News

District of Coldstream closing heated bathroom during winter citing vandalism and budgetary concerns

Coldstream Station to close

Photo: File photo Those using the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream will no longer be able to relieve themselves at the Coldstream Station.

Those using the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream will no longer be able to relieve themselves at the Coldstream Station.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council decided to close the washroom during winter months “to protect public health, reduce vandalism and manage costs."

"The heated facility faces significant issues in the off-season, including vandalism, misuse and safety concerns for staff and contractors, which have led to increased maintenance and security costs,” Coldstream officials said in a press release.

To maintain public access, portable toilets - including one accessible unit - will be installed near the existing washrooms from Nov. 15 to March 15.

“This seasonal change helps safeguard municipal assets while still providing facilities for Rail Trail users and visitors,” the press release said.

“The move is a preventative measure, allowing savings to be redirected toward other maintenance projects in the area.”

Coldstream Station opened in 2023.