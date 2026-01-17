Vernon News
District of Coldstream stops yard-waste drop off program, residents must now use Vernon landfill
No more yard waste
Photo: RDCO
Coldstream residents will now have to use the Greater Vernon Landfill to get rid of their yard waste.
Council has decided the spring and fall yard waste drop-off program at 10405 Middleton Dr., will be discontinued.
“This decision is due to operational factors, including budget, staffing and site management considerations,” the district said in a press release following the decision made at their regular meeting Monday.
Residents can continue to dispose of yard waste for free at the Greater Vernon Landfill, 120 Birnie Rd.
