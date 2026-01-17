Vernon News

District of Coldstream stops yard-waste drop off program, residents must now use Vernon landfill

No more yard waste

Photo: RDCO

Coldstream residents will now have to use the Greater Vernon Landfill to get rid of their yard waste.

Council has decided the spring and fall yard waste drop-off program at 10405 Middleton Dr., will be discontinued.

“This decision is due to operational factors, including budget, staffing and site management considerations,” the district said in a press release following the decision made at their regular meeting Monday.

Residents can continue to dispose of yard waste for free at the Greater Vernon Landfill, 120 Birnie Rd.