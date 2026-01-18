Vernon News

District of Coldstream approves updated official community plan

Coldstream adopts OCP

The district of Coldstream has a new official community plan. At their regular meeting Monday, elected officials updated the OCP, following approval from the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

“The OCP provides a long-term vision to guide growth, land use, and community development in Coldstream over the coming years. Its adoption marks an important milestone and reflects a collaborative, community-driven process,” Coldstream officials said in a press release.

The province, through the enactment of Bill 44, Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, introduced significant legislative changes intended to expand the supply of housing across the province.

The legislation required that, by June 30, 2024, all local governments amend their zoning bylaws to permit additional residential density on single-family lots. At a minimum, one additional unit was to be permitted in all communities, with municipalities over 5,000 residents, or those within designated urban containment boundaries, obligated to allow three to four units per lot, and up to six units on larger parcels situated in proximity to frequent transit service.

Bill 44 established new requirements for the preparation and maintenance of OCPs.

“Local governments were required to ensure that their OCPs were updated in alignment with the most recent housing needs report and that they included sufficient statements, map designations, and housing policies to accommodate the projected demand for at least a 20-year planning horizon,” a staff report from September 2025 said.