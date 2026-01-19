Vernon News

Residents asked to add their input to the proposed 2026–30 Coldstream financial plan

Financial input sought

Photo: File photo The District of Coldstream is inviting residents to add their input to the proposed 2026–30 financial plan, which will help guide council’s financial decisions over the next five years.

The proposed plan is available online and copies are offered at the district municipal hall, 9901 Kalamalka Rd., for public review and comment.

All comments and feedback received by noon Jan. 23 will be compiled and presented to council for consideration as part of the financial plan deliberations.

Residents can submit comments in the following ways:

Complete the comment form on the district’s website

Drop off written comments or fill out a comment form at the district municipal office

Attend the Jan. 26, council meeting at 6 p.m. and bring your comments forward

People are asked to include their name, address and contact information with their submission.

Instead of a traditional open house, the proposed financial plan is available on the district website and at the district municipal hall for public review and feedback. The review period will run from Jan. 13-30, giving residents the flexibility to review the materials at a time that works best for them.

“This approach allows residents to provide feedback at their convenience and encourages broader participation beyond a single in-person meeting,” a press release said.

“By offering this flexible review period, council aims to increase community engagement and provide more opportunities for residents to participate in the financial planning process.”