Vernon motorists hit with 23-cent-a-litre price hike for gas

Photo: File photo From a low of 120.9 cents a litre earlier this week, most Vernon gas stations have implemented a whopping 23-cent-a-litre price hike.

And up it goes again.

In the past couple of weeks, the cost at the pump has been a yo-yo of pricing, going from 117.9 cents a litre to 138.9, then down to 120.9 and now most have jumped to 143.9 cents a litre.

It should come as no surprise as gasbuddy.com operator and market expert Patrick De Haan said there was no reason in the market for the low prices.

De Haan did not believe gas at the 120.9 level was sustainable for local gas stations and the price will go up to a profitable level.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Vernon area gas stations have jumped to 143.9, which is on par with the majority of the stations in Kelowna.

In Kamloops, there is a wide range pricing from the low of 124.9 to the high o 143.9.

The majority of gas stations in Penticton are at 124.9 cents a litre.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price in BC is 142 cents a litre.