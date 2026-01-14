Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival Family Fun Park to be held at Kal Beach

Park party on the move

Photo: Wayne Emde/File photo The Vernon Winter Carnival Family Fun Park is on the move. Scheduled for Feb. 14, the popular event will now be held at Kal Beach instead of Kidston Elementary School as previously planned.

Scheduled for Feb. 14, the popular event will now be held at Kal Beach instead of Kidston Elementary School as previously planned.

The park party goes from 2 to 8 p.m.

Families can still look forward to day of winter fun, including interactive activities, games, local market vendors and entertainment for all ages, and concluding with fireworks from the pier at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring the Family Fun Park event to Kal Beach,” said Vicki Proulx, VWC board chair. “Kal Beach offers a wonderful opportunity to engage our rural community partners in Coldstream, and we’re excited to welcome families to a fantastic setting for a memorable Winter Carnival experience.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and plan accordingly for the beach location. Parking will be available off Husband Rd in the main Kal Beach parking lot.

For more information on the Family Fun Park Event and all Vernon Winter Carnival events visit their website vernonwintercarnival.com or follow Vernon Winter Carnival on social media.