Predator Ridge remains exempt from provincial speculation and vacancy tax

Predator Ridge is staying exempt from the provincial speculation and vacancy tax.

In correspondences released at the Monday, Jan. 12 Vernon council meeting, Predator Ridge's exemption was confirmed.

According to data from the 2024 tax year, 81 per vent of SVT revenue came from foreign owners, untaxed worldwide earners, Canadians living outside of BC and other non-BC resident owners.

"For each of those seven years, more than 99 per cent of British Columbia residents have been exempt from the tax," said Brenda Bailey, minister of finance for the province, in a letter sent to Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

Bailey sent a letter to Cumming inviting him to participate in the consultation process of the SVT, which applies to the rest of the City of Vernon and most Okanagan cities.

Changes to the SVT this year includes the increase of rates from two per cent to three per cent for foreign owners and untaxed worldwide earners, and an increase from 0.5 per cent to one per cent for Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

The City of Vernon had previously lobbied for a tax exemption for Predator Ridge.

"Resort areas within our municipality operate the same as resort areas in the surrounding electoral areas that are exempt from the SVT," said Cumming. "

Providing an exemption for these resort areas will assist in returning many potential buyers to this specific niche of the housing market, and re-establishing a positive economic impact on our city and region."

The SVT is now located in 59 specified areas in the province. It registered revenues of $79.6 million in 2024, and is expected to garner $105 million in revenues for 2025-26.