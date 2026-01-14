Vernon News

Vernon-area MP Scott Anderson hosting town hall to discuss Bill C-9

Photo: Contributed MPs Andrew Lawton (left) and Scott Anderson (right)

In what he has called an "assault on Canada's freedoms," Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson will be hosting a town hall in Vernon to discuss Bill C-9.

The town hall will be hosted at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 6:30- 8 p.m.

Anderson told Castanet in December that him and his team were looking into the bill, which aims to create new criminal offences targeting hate-motivated acts.

"It says one thing, but hidden in it are other things, such as who is going to define hate when we have heard that misinformation is essentially anything that the Liberal government doesn't like," said Anderson.

"I have no confidence at all that the Liberal government is going to accurately label hate as hate."

Also joining Anderson at the town hall will be Ontario MP Andrew Lawton. The 36-year-old was a former journalist with conservative outlets Rebel Media and True North.

Lawton has been working with Bill C-9 and its proposed amendments, according to Anderson.

The event is free, but a ticket is required. Guests can register here.