Vernon News

Allan Brooks Nature Centre celebrating Groundhog Day with annual event

Groundhog Day celebration

Photo: Darren Handschuh Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager Cheryl Hood and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming with Okanagan Okie.

Another year, another question on if a groundhog will see its shadow.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) will once again be hosting the annual Groundhog Day celebration, on Monday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

This short, family-friendly event will be held in person at the ABNC, and also live streamed.

Okie the Marmot, the ABNC's official mascot, will be on hand to offer the official spring weather prediction.

“This event has become a fun winter tradition for our community,” said ABNC’s executive director Cheryl

Hood. “Groundhog Day is a light-hearted way to bring people together, celebrate nature, and connect with

wildlife education, even in the heart of winter.”

Complimentary hot drinks and snacks will be provided. The live stream link can be found here.