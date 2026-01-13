Vernon News

RCMP make arrests, and recovery of two stolen vehicles in Spallumcheen

Spike belt catches thieves

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP A quick and coordinated effort helped the RCMP catch three individuals who allegedly stole two vehicles.

A "quick and coordinated" police response by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has led to arrests and recoveries of two stolen vehicles.

On Monday, police received a report of a pickup truck being stolen in Grindrod around 9:45 a.m. According to the individual who phoned the police, a dark SUV drove onto their property, with one person getting out and stealing their truck.

Both vehicles took off and the owner of the stolen truck managed to follow it southbound of Highway 97A, providing updates to police.

Shortly after, an officer intercepted the truck while a second officer put down a spike belt further south on 97A.

The spike was effective, as the truck was disabled and became stuck in a field near Lansdowne Road. The driver was arrested.

Later, with help from the public, officers mobilized near Powerhouse Road, where the suspect SUV from the initial complaint was found. The two occupants were taken into custody, where investigators later determined that the vehicle was stolen.

All three individuals remain in custody, and will appear in court.