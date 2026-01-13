Vernon News

B.C. Dragoons asking for Vernon council support for more Canadians to serve in army

Dragoons need help

Photo: Trevor Rockliffe The BC Dragoons have bases in Kelowna and Vernon.

The B.C. Dragoons are looking for new recruits.

In a presentation to Vernon council on Monday, Jan. 12, Lieutenant-Colonel Wade Peters updated council on the modernization process of the Canadian Army, and asked council to help in its recruiting effort.

The B.C. Dragoons are an armoured unit of the Canadian Army Reserve, and consist of part-time soldiers who work on-call and are trained to the same standard of the Army force. Currently based in Kelowna and Vernon, the Dragoons have approximately 100 members, with 20 residing in the North Okanagan.

"We are asking for your support enabling Canadians to serve in the army," said Peters. "We also ask for you to invite us to your respective organizations to explain how and why the army changes will benefit Canada."

Councillor Brian Guy asked if any changes have been undergone since the federal government announced an over $9 billion dollar spending increase in defence spending, close to two per cent of Canada's GDP.

"We are already seeing changes from that," said Peters. "A prime example is our rifle range being worked on and modernized."

Peters said that the current range is extremely outdated, as reserves are unable to fire in it because of build-up. There is also a building being constructed to house the Tactical Armour Patrol Vehicle.

"That big green vehicle you see rolling around the area, that is it, and so we are having a building built to house it."

The Dragoons are also "pushing hard" to make the Vernon military camp a training centre for 39 Brigade, which is the parent camp in Vancouver.