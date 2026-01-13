Vernon News

Lavington's Mayhem the Camel makes acting debut in Hollywood TV show

Camel is a TV star

Photo: FOX: Animal Control Photo Mayhem the Camel is being featured on an episode of Animal Control.

Lavington has a Hollywood star in its midst. And its in the form of a 1,500 pound camel.

Mayhem the Camel, who resides at the KalCam Farm in Lavington, is being featured on the season premiere episode of the show Animal Control.

"We heard that someone was looking for a camel for a show and next thing we know we are in Vancouver for five days to shoot," said farm owner Alex Schlosser. "It was a really fun experience."

Mayhem was purchased by Schlosser and his wife, Alysha Bartlett in March of 2023. Schlosser said the three-and-a-half year old Bactrian camel was undoubtedly the star of shooting, even usurping actors Joel McHale and Gerry Dee, who feature on the Fox Sitcom.

"Joel McHale rode him and he spit on Gerry Dee," laughed Schlosser. The episode is expected to air on Thursday, Jan. 14 on FOX and CBC Gem.

Schlosser and Bartlett put together a Mothers Day event every year, and this years will be the biggest yet, helped in part to Mayhem's earnings from the show.

"He has grown his following and he seems pretty humble," Schlosser said. "This will be year four of the Mothers Day event and we will spank it up this year, with some fun prize ideas for some lucky people."

You can follow Mayhem the Camel on TikTok.