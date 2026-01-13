Vernon News

Vernon council vote to defer cost analysis of 580 Commonage project

580 Commonage deferral

Photo: Kerkhoff Develop Build website. 580 Commonage Road.

A lifecycle cost analysis, a seemingly first for the City of Vernon, will have to wait, as council decided to defer a motion by Mayor Victor Cumming on the analysis of a proposed, 4,000 home project.

The 580 Commonage project proposes to build nearly 4,000 homes on the property of 580 Commonage, a seven minute drive from downtown Vernon. Of the nearly 4,000 homes, 1,800 will be attainably priced. The project developer is Kerkhoff Develop-Build, who has already heard of several detractors to the project.

In an hour-long discussion, council members discussed the motion Cumming put forth, ultimately deciding that it should be deferred to the Feb. 23 meeting, when the first reading of the project would be put forth.

Cumming and Councillor Brian Guy opposed the deferral.

"There has never been an application in front of us for 4,000 units," said Cumming. "I think this is prudent for council to have in front of them before they make an Official Community Plan (OCP) decision."

Guy added that the ultimate question is do we want this community at this location.

"I think we cannot decide unless we have a high-level analysis which is accurate."

Terry Barton, director of planning with the city, said that a lifecycle cost analysis would be "in the range" of $50,000. Barton also said that an analysis like this has never been done before with the city.

"This would be the first time doing one," said Barton. This is new, but I would be unconvinced that it would set a precedent for other developers."

Council heard that an analysis would take approximately 3-4 months, and would most likely be funded by the development excess reserve funds.

However, numerous councillors were not okay with approving the motion, citing issues such as time constraints, and unavailability of an original report of the development.

"Committees have seen it but we haven't," said Councillor Kari Gares. "When we deal with the process side of things, we should do things in stages, so it would be my recommendation that we wait for first reading, at which point we would have more current and complete information from the applicant."

Councillor Brian Quiring added that if the motion was approved, it would be akin to pushing the cart before the horse.

"We don't even know if this project has legs, because it doesn't have the required OCP policy amendment in order to proceed."

After an open house about the Commonage project in September, Kerkhoff Develop-Build is updating its report to include feedback from numerous committees. Barton said at the time that "lots of issues" had been raised about the project.