Lumby outhouse races return to Oval Park on Feb. 1

Photo: Chelsey Mutter An outhouse racing for gold at the 2024 Lumby Outhouse Races

Lumby's most unique event is returning in February.

The annual Lumby Outhouse Races will be coming back to Oval Park on Sunday, Feb. 1. The event is a fun, lighthearted community competition where teams race homemade outhouses on skis through a short course. Teams often decorate their outhouses and dress in creative costumes.

"The focus is on fun, teamwork, and community spirit, with plenty of laughs for participants and spectators," said the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, which is organizing the event.

Teams can register to enter their outhouse, with applications and entry fees required to be submitted before Jan. 23.

Races begin at 12:30 p.m. To register, email [email protected].