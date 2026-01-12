Vernon News

President of O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society seeking answers from City of Vernon

'Does the city have a plan?'

Photo: Contributed O'Keefe Ranch

Doug MacGregor, president of the O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society (ORIHS), wants answers from the City of Vernon.

"We want answers about the Ranch," MacGregor said in a presentation at Vernon council on Monday, Jan. 12. "We are having a lot of trouble and we will like to know whether we will be able to carry on duties."

According to MacGregor, there are zero paid staff at the Ranch, and the average age of volunteers is 78.

"We probably put in 8,500 hours of work (in 2025), which is equal to around $170,000." said MacGregor. "We are in a position right now that we need answers on if it is worth our time to carry on. Does the city have a plan?"

After concluding his presentation, council members had the opportunities to ask questions. None did, which prompted MacGregor to ask if he will be hearing from the city.

"Yes you will," said Mayor Victor Cumming. "Clearly, we have provided support for the current lease of 2027, so that's been the direction of council. This will come back to us as a request."

History of the Ranch

The Ranch has had a turbulent history over the past few years with the City of Vernon. The two have been locked into a lease agreement since 1977.

Under the agreement, the ORIHS is meant to care for the property and the city provides the society with $10,000 for capital works.

For the past few years, the city has provided the society with a $50,000 annual grant as well as sporadic additional funding. In the fall 2024, council voted to keep the current lease as it is, and reduce funding to solely the required $10,000.

In the 2024 financial statement from the City of Vernon, the city paid ORIHS $150,394 as a vendor, with a further $173,000 being paid in grants to ORIHS.

There were also murmurs of the Ranch being purchased by the Okanagan Indian Band, but that has not been confirmed.

At the ORIHS annual general meeting in October, attendees described the meeting as "shameful," as the Ranch claimed at the time that $272,500 in debt to the city was forgiven.

"Us as members should be 100 per cent embarrassed by what happened," said ORIHS member Doug LeDrew. "A society this dysfunctional is sad. I didn't get the chance to voice my concerns at the AGM because there was no opportunity."

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt refuted those claims of forgiveness, stating that the city is not aware of any loan forgiveness related to O’Keefe Ranch.

The lease with the city expires March 31, 2027.