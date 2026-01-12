Vernon News

Vernon RCMP arrest pair who broke into Vernon business

Photo: File photo Vernon RCMP made an early morning arrest of two suspects in a break and enter on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Vernon RCMP has arrested a pair of suspects in a break and enter at a Vernon business on Sunday morning.

RCMP was called to a business in the 1200 block of Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon at 5:30 a.m, as the owner received a notification of an alarm.

When the owner went to check on the property, they found an exterior door broken and two people inside.

Both suspects fled the building on foot and RCMP were able to track the suspects into Polson Park. After a brief foot chase, both were quickly arrested safely and without further incident.

The 48-year old man and 35-year old man, both from Vernon, have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.