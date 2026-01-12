Vernon News

Man accused of sexually abusing child breached probation by attending Vernon gym

Alleged child rapist at gym

Photo: File photo - Brendan Kergin An Aldergrove man accused of sexually abusing a child was convicted of attending a Vernon gym, in breach of his bail conditions.

A man facing child sexual abuse charges in Ontario was sentenced to jail time last month for attending a gym in Vernon, in breach of his bail conditions.

In a recently published court decision that was delivered last month, Judge David Patterson sentenced Michael Parmiter to 30 days in jail for breaching his bail conditions, after Parmiter attended Vernon's Planet Fitness on four separate occasions this past June.

Parmiter faces seven criminal charges out of Ontario, including luring a child, making and publishing child sexual abuse material, sexual assault and sexual interference.

As reported by CTV, police previously alleged that Parmiter, who's from Aldergrove, had met a child online and sexually abused them when they met in person, while also creating sexual abuse material.

As part of his bail conditions, when he was released on April 17, 2025, he was prohibited from going to places where there are people under 18 or where they would be expected to be.

This past June, Parmiter was in Vernon with his brother, who was acting as his surety. After noticing that Parmiter had been in and out of the house for several days, Parmiter admitted he'd been attending Planet Fitness, a gym that's open to people 13 and older.

Parmiter's brother brought him to the Vernon RCMP detachment for breaching his release order, and the breach charge was eventually laid.

His bail was revoked and he's been in custody since June.

Parmiter pleaded guilty to the breach charge in Vernon court on Dec. 17, but his defence counsel sought an absolute discharge, which would have left him with no criminal record.

In his ruling, Judge Patterson noted that Parmiter would have known he was in breach of his release conditions by attending the gym on his own. The judge agreed with the Crown's sentencing position, ruling that a jail sentence was necessary.

“Breaching release conditions related to allegations of sexual offences against children is always serious,” Judge Patterson said in his ruling.

“Although the count I am sentencing Mr. Parmiter for might be at the lower end of such offences, as it lasted only four days and there are no claims of inappropriate activity or contact with someone under 18, I am certain the public would be thoroughly, for lack of a better term, disgusted with the criminal justice system, if the Court granted a discharge.”

Having been behind bars since June, the 30-day jail sentence Judge Patterson handed down for the breach was covered by time served.

Parmiter's other seven charges from Ontario remain outstanding and none of the allegations have been proven in court.